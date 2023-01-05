Sports

IND vs SL: Visitors compile 206/6; Shanaka, Mendis dazzle

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 08:45 pm 3 min read

India bowled seven no-balls in the match (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Sri Lanka racked up 206/6 in the 2nd T20I against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. After smashing 45 in the series opener, Dasun Shanaka led from the front in Pune, smashing the Indian bowlers left, right, and center. Earlier, opener Kusal Mendis powered SL's innings with an astonishing fifty. India bowled as many as seven no-ball, including five from Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka start with a bang!

Sri Lanka were off to a flier after Indian captain Hardik Pandya elected to field. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh bowled as many as three consecutive no-balls in the second over. Mendis and Pathum Nissanka punished the Indian bowlers in the first six overs. While Nissanka remained watchful, the former counter-attacked from the start. Sri Lanka were 55/0 at the end of the Powerplay.

11th T20I fifty for Mendis

Star opener Mendis brought up his 11th T20I fifty in the eighth over with a six. He reached the landmark off just 27 balls. Mendis raced to his half-century with a six off Umran Malik over the third-man region. However, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mendis in the very next over. Mendis departed for 52 off 31 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes).

Fourth SL batter with 200 T20I runs against India

Mendis became just the fourth Sri Lankan batter to touch the 200-run mark against India in T20Is. He now has 203 T20I runs against them at an average of 40.60. The tally includes a strike rate of 148.17. Mendis is only behind Shanaka (407), Kumar Sangakkara (235), and Kusal Perera (215) in terms of T20I runs against India.

India bounced back in middle overs

SL were 83/1 after nine overs, with the openers sharing an 80-run stand. However, the Indian bowlers ran through SL's batting line-up thereafter. Umran dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the 10th over, while Axar Patel got rid of Nissanka in the 12th. Axar sent back Dhananjaya de Silva in his next over. Umran then dismissed Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga on successive deliveries (16th over).

Fastest T20I fifty for SL

India's happiness was short-lived as Shanaka once again played a captain's knock. He smashed a 22-ball 56*, finishing with 6 sixes and 2 fours. Shanaka now has the fastest fifty for Sri Lanka in T20I cricket, having reached the mark in 20 balls. Shanaka continues his exploits against India. His last five T20I knocks against them read 47*(19), 74*(38), 33*(18), 45(27), and 56*(22).

A rare 200+ total

This is the first time Sri Lanka have scored over 200 runs in a T20I against India since January 2010. This is also the first instance of SL posting a 200+ T20I total against any opponent since 2018 (after 69 matches).

Forgettable records for Indian bowlers

As stated, India delivered seven no-balls, the most by a team in a men's T20I innings. Ireland previously had this record (4 at Dublin, 2022). Five of these were bowled by Arshdeep, the joint-most by a bowler in a T20I with Keemo Paul (vs West Indies). Sri Lanka, who were 129/4 after 15 overs, collected 77 runs in the last five overs.

Arshdeep takes his no-balls tally to 14

Arshdeep has bowled a total of 14 no-balls in his T20I career as of now. According to Cricbuzz, no other bowler from a Full Member side has bowled over six no-balls since his debut in the format.