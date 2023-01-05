Sports

IND vs SL: Kusal Mendis slams his 11th T20I fifty

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 07:59 pm 1 min read

Mendis reached his fifty off 27 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Star opener Kusal Mendis gave Sri Lanka a solid start in the 2nd T20I against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. He attacked the Indian bowlers in the Powerplay after Hardik Pandya invited SL to bat. Mendis brought up his 11th T20I fifty in the eighth over with a six. He reached the landmark off just 27 balls.

A quickfire knock from Mendis

Mendis and Pathum Nissanka added 80 runs for the opening wicket in just eight overs. While Nissanka remained watchful, the former counter-attacked from the start. Mendis raced to his half-century with a six off Umran Malik over the third-man region. However, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Mendis in the very next over. Mendis departed for 52 off 31 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes).

Fourth SL batter with 200 T20I runs against India

Mendis became just the fourth Sri Lankan batter to touch the 200-run mark against India in T20Is. He now has 203 T20I runs against them at an average of 40.60. The tally includes a strike rate of 148.17. Mendis is only behind Dasun Shanaka (351), Kumar Sangakkara (235), and Kusal Perera (215) in terms of T20I runs against India.