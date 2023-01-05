Sports

ICC Player of the Month (December): Babar, Brook nominated

Babar became the first-ever Pakistan skipper to have completed 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year

The ICC has announced the nominees for men's and women's Player of the Month for December. Pakistan captain Babar Azam and budding England batter Harry Brook have been named after faring well in the Pakistan Test series. Australian batter Travis Head is in the fray as well. Among women cricketers, New Zealand's Suzie Bates, England's Charlie Dean, and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner have been nominated.

Why does this story matter?

The ICC has been awarding the trophy since the start of 2021.

The voting panel for the honor features renowned journalists and former cricketers. Public voting also has a 10 % of stake in the outcome.

The Player of the Month trophy is handed to the male and female cricketers who did exceedingly well in international cricket across formats in a particular month.

First Pakistan skipper with 1,000 Test runs in a year

Babar made his presence felt in the entire England series and the first Test against NZ. He was Pakistan's highest run-scorer against England. During the series, Babar became the first-ever Pakistan skipper to have completed 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year. Inzamam-ul-Haq previously held the record for the most Test runs by a Pakistan skipper in a year (999 Test runs in 2005).

Brook has been a revelation

Brook, who was England's find of the Pakistan series, topped the runs chart (468). He became the eighth England batter to have scored centuries in three consecutive away Tests. Brook also became the first England batter to have scored 450+ runs in a Test series in Pakistan. He broke the record of former David Gower, who scored 449 runs at 112.25 against Pakistan (1984).

Career-best Test score for Head

Head has enjoyed a solid run of form in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. The left-handed batter slammed 455 runs at an incredible average of 91 (one century) across four Tests in December. In the pink-ball Test against West Indies, Head smashed 175 off 219 balls, his career-best Test score. It was his third 150+ score in the format.