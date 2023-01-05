Sports

PAK vs NZ: Fifties for Latham, Blundell, and Bracewell

PAK vs NZ: Fifties for Latham, Blundell, and Bracewell

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Blundell (74) and Bracewell (74*) chipped in with fifty-plus scores (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand posted 277/5d in the second innings of the 2nd Test on Day 4 versus Pakistan, riding on fifties from Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, and Michael Bracewell. Latham scored his 2nd successive fifty in the match, managing 62 from 103 balls. Blundell (74) and Bracewell (74*) chipped in with fifty-plus scores. Pakistan (0/2) need 319 runs to win. Here's more.

Summary of Day 4

Pakistan resumed their innings from 407/9. Abrar Ahmed couldn't last long, with centurion Saud Shakeel returning unbeaten (125). Ish Sodhi took the final wicket for NZ. NZ lost Devon Conway early before Latham and Kane Williamson shared a century stand. Williamson and Henry Nicholls then departed in quick succession before Blundell and Bracewell drove NZ forward thereafter (277-5d). Pakistan finished on 0/2 at stumps.

Latham and Blundell score successive fifties

New Zealand opener Latham slammed his second consecutive fifty of the ongoing Test (25th Test half-century). He now has 4,904 runs at 41.01. He was dismissed by Naseem Shah. Like Latham, Blundell too registered another fifty in the match. Blundell, who scored 51 in the first innings, followed it up with a 135-ball 74. He hammered his 9th fifty and has scored 1,364 runs.

Bracewell smashes an unbeaten 74

Bracewell scored a quickfire 119-ball 74*. He smashed 11 fours. He now has 178 runs, besides getting to a maiden fifty. Notably, he shared a 127-run stand alongside Blundell for the fifth wicket.