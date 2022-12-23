Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson sold to GT for Rs. 2 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 02:44 pm 1 min read

Williamson won the orange cap in IPL 2018 (Source: Twitter/@IPL).

Kane Williamson has been sold to Gujarat Titans (GT) for Rs. 2 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The New Zealand international, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the last couple of seasons, is one of the finest batters going around. As he endured a lean patch last season, no other franchise besides GT went after him. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Williamson's stocks in T20 cricket have gone down recently.

His strike rate has been majorly under the scanner.

However, he has still earned substantial success in the 20-over format.

His overall IPL numbers are impressive as well.

In fact, under his leadership, SRH finished as runners-up in IPL 2018. The Kiwi star would be raring to make a significant mark in the upcoming season.

How has he fared in IPL?

Williamson made his IPL debut back in 2015. In 76 games, all for SRH, he has scored 2,101 at an average and strike rate of 36.22 and 126.03, respectively. The tally includes 18 fifties and a highest score of 89. He won the orange cap in IPL 2018 for scoring 735 runs. Meanwhile, he could only manage 216 runs at 19.64 last season.