Sports

IND vs SL: Umran Malik registers his career-best T20I figures

IND vs SL: Umran Malik registers his career-best T20I figures

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 05, 2023, 09:53 pm 2 min read

Umran Malik finished with figures of 3/48 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian seamer Umran Malik registered his career-best figures in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. He took three wickets but conceded as many as 48 runs in four overs. Umran also delivered one of the seven no-balls by India in the innings. He also had an opportunity to take a hat-trick during the match.

Umran was on fire in the middle overs

SL were 83/1 after nine overs, with the openers sharing an 80-run stand. However, the Indian bowlers ran through SL's batting line-up thereafter. Umran dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the 10th over, while Axar Patel got rid of Nissanka in the 12th. Axar sent back Dhananjaya de Silva in his next over. Umran then dismissed Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga on successive deliveries (16th over).

India deliver seven no-balls

As stated, India delivered seven no-balls, the most by a team in a men's T20I innings. Ireland previously had this record (4 at Dublin, 2022). Five of these were bowled by Arshdeep Singh, the joint-most by a bowler in a T20I with Keemo Paul (vs West Indies). Sri Lanka, who were 129/4 after 15 overs, collected 77 runs in the last five overs.

Arguably India's fastest bowler

Umran, arguably the fastest Indian bowler, now has seven wickets from five T20Is. However, he needs to improve his economy rate (11.00). Umran, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad, holds the record of delivering the fastest ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history by an Indian. He clocked 157 KPH against Delhi Capitals. It was also the second-fastest delivery of the 2022 season.