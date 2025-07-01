Sara Ali Khan-Ayushmann Khurrana to team up for a comedy?

The insider revealed signing on to the film was a no-brainer for Khan once she heard the script. The source added, "It's a typical comedy from the era gone by - a multi-star cast, where the lead is stuck in a situation leading to comedy." "Apart from Sara, the film has the presence of two more female actors alongside a formidable ensemble. The casting for this yet untitled comic caper is presently underway."

Other ventures

Khan, Khurrana to act together in another project

Apart from this comedy film, Khan and Khurrana are also working on a spy comedy together with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Reportedly, this will be the third time these two production houses are collaborating, with hits like Lunchbox and Kill already under their belt. This project is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to be released in early 2026.