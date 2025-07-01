'Project Hail Mary': Best-selling story behind Ryan Gosling film

The first trailer for Project Hail Mary, the upcoming science-fiction film starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, has been released. The movie is based on Andy Weir's 2021 novel of the same name. The story follows Ryland Grace (Gosling), a reluctant astronaut who must travel to a distant star to save humanity from a dying sun. Here's the highly acclaimed story.

Character reveal Introducing Rocky, the 5-legged space spider The trailer also introduces Rocky, a five-legged space spider who becomes Grace's ally in their mission to save their home planets from an impending apocalypse. The character provides both companionship and scientific expertise to our hero. Despite not getting a full view of Rocky in the trailer, fans can see glimpses of his arms along with indications that he is a friendly extraterrestrial.

'The Martian' Rocky differentiates the story from Weir's previous bestseller The glimpses of Rocky in the trailer have sparked excitement among fans of the character. The unexpected appearance of Rocky in the movie version's trailer has been described as a shocker, as his arrival and friendship with Grace come as a surprise in Weir's novel. This revelation gives both fans and general audiences a reason to believe that Project Hail Mary is more than just a rehash of Weir's previous bestseller, The Martian.