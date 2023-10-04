'Boyhood,' 'The Revenant': Top Hollywood movies of the last decade

Best Hollywood films made in the last 10 years (2013-2023)

Over the past decade, Hollywood has offered a plethora of films with innovative storytelling, groundbreaking VFX, and exceptional performances. From gripping and emotional dramas to mind-bending sci-fi, the last 10 years have given rise to some of the most memorable and influential films. With our curated list, witness the cinematic brilliance that unfolded in the past decade in Hollywood.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once is a mind-bending cinematic experience that defies conventional storytelling. Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, it takes viewers on a transcendent journey through multiple dimensions and realities. It won seven Oscars. At its heart, it's the story of a Chinese-American housewife, played by Michelle Yeoh, who discovers her hidden potential and interconnectedness with the universe.

'La La Land' (2016)

The modern musical masterpiece La La Land weaves together the dreams and aspirations of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actor and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a jazz musician. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the Damien Chazelle film is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant exploration of love, art, and the pursuit of one's passions. The film won six Oscars.

'The Revenant' (2015)

With breathtaking cinematography, the 2015 Western action drama film The Revenant, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, is an epic survival tale set in the 1820s American frontier. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as frontiersman Hugh Glass, the film immerses viewers in a brutal and unforgiving wilderness, as Glass fights for survival after a bear attack. DiCaprio won an Oscar for his performance in the film.

'Boyhood' (2014)

Directed by Richard Linklater, Boyhood is a groundbreaking coming-of-age film that defies traditional filmmaking. Shot over 12 years (2002-2013) with the same cast, it follows the life of Mason as he grows from a child to a young adult going through his parent's divorce. The unique film captures the genuine evolution of its characters, offering an intimate and authentic portrayal of the human experience.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Martin Scorsese's 2013 biographical film The Wolf of Wall Street starring DiCaprio is a controversial exploration of moral decay and excess in the world of finance. It's an unapologetic portrayal of the life of Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio), a stockbroker who rises to incredible wealth through illegal activities. Filled with debauchery, greed, and dark humor, it offers a satirical critique of the Wall Street culture.