'Tomorrow Never Dies' to 'EEAAO': Michelle Yeoh's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly

Best roles of Malaysian Hollywood actor Michelle Yeoh

From Hong Kong action films in the '90s to becoming the first Asian woman to win an Oscar, Michelle Yeoh has come a long way and it definitely wasn't easy. "You know, as you get older, the roles get smaller...you start getting relegated to the side more and more," Yeoh told the LA Times. But, we hope she'll defy this norm. Her top performances.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Yeoh plays a Chinese-American immigrant who owns a laundromat and is being audited by the IRS. A mother, wife, and daughter, Yeoh showcases her incredible range in the 2022 independent film Everything Everywhere All at Once directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Yeoh effortlessly transitions between multiple characters, each with distinct emotions and personalities. She won an Oscar for her performance.

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Based on Kevin Kwan's namesake novel, Crazy Rich Asians is a rom-com film directed by Jon M Chu. Yeoh delivers a standout performance as Eleanor Young, a poised and formidable head of the family. She captures the complexities of a protective mother. Despite Young's intimidating nature, it is only Yeoh's skills that make her empathetic and graceful at the same time.

'The Lady' (2011)

In Luc Besson's 2011 biographical film The Lady, Yeoh embodies Burmese politician and Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. Yeoh's portrayal is a masterclass in conviction, capturing the strength, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of her character in the face of political turmoil and personal hardship. It follows her becoming the driving force behind Burma's democratic movement and her married life with author Michael Aris.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Among her many talents, we witness Yeoh's breathtaking martial arts prowess in Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. As Yu Shu Lien, a skilled warrior and martial arts master, she exudes grace and strength, creating a captivating juxtaposition of power and vulnerability. Her chemistry with fellow martial arts master Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat) and her compelling portrayal of a complex character is impressive.

'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997)

Yeoh shines as Wai Lin, a Chinese secret agent and martial arts expert, in the 1997 superspy film Tomorrow Never Dies, the 18th in the James Bond film series. Her performance is a captivating blend of strength, intelligence, and charisma, standing toe-to-toe with Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and her action sequences are riveting. It's the film that introduced the Western audience to Yeoh.