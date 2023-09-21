Steve Martin cancels Las Vegas shows amid COVID-19 outbreak

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 11:22 am 1 min read

Veteran actor and comedian Steve Martin has announced the postponement of his upcoming comedy shows at the Wynn in Las Vegas, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The 78-year-old cited a COVID-19 outbreak among his crew and "one other essential guy" as the reason for the cancellation. Martin is currently starring in the popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The shows have been rescheduled to December 2023

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Martin wrote, "We are sorry for any inconvenience, but we are moving to mid-December, where your tickets will be honored with an added 'date-moving tax,' of nine thousand dollars." The Emmy winner is known for his characters in Roxanne, Pink Panther, and LA Story, among others.

