'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': Here's a character guide

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 15, 2023 | 04:37 pm 2 min read

Meet the characters of 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer of the upcoming DC superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, five years after the first movie. Jason Momoa is back in the titular role of Aquaman. The sequel follows Arthur Curry aka Aquaman, who's now reigning Atlantis, joining hands with his half-brother Orm and fighting the merciless Black Manta. Here's a character guide to who's who.

Momoa aka Aquaman

After his role in the iconic Game of Thrones, Momoa rose to global prominence with his portrayal of Curry aka Aquaman. He is now a husband, father, and the King. He is the son of the Queen of Atlantis and belongs to both worlds of sea as well as land. Curry is also the founding member of the Justice League.

Patrick Wilson aka Orm

Patrick Wilson reprises his role as Orm aka Ocean Master, Aquaman's half-brother. As per the makers, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is all about the bromance between the two. They develop an awkward partnership as they come together to protect the Seven Kingdoms and most likely the entire world from whatever is coming to threaten their existence and end their bloodline.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II aka Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II reprises his role as David Kane aka Black Manta, Aquaman's primary arch-nemesis (besides Ocean Master, usually). He wants to avenge his father's death in which Aquaman had a role. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Manta ditches his usual all-black suit and dons a silver helmet and seems to have become more powerful than before.

Amber Heard aka Mera

Amber Heard received one of the biggest breaks with her role as Mera, the formidable Atlantean warrior and Aquaman's love interest. In this film, Aquaman returns with his and Mera's child. She reprises her role but reportedly with much shorter screen-time. During her defamation trial with Johnny Depp, she claimed her role was cut down due to the case, which the makers have denied.

Is Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman 2'?

As per initial rumors, Ben Affleck would appear as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the upcoming film. Director James Wan has also not cleared if that is indeed the case and has asked fans to wait for the movie's release. However, Wan mentioned that Affleck did shoot a few cameo scenes. But, with The Flash's ending, it is highly unlikely.

