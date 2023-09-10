Happy birthday, Chris Columbus: Exploring director's must-watch movies

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 10, 2023 | 02:15 am 3 min read

Filmmaker Chris Columbus celebrates his 65th birthday on Sunday

The illustrious career of filmmaker Chris Columbus leads one to a treasure trove of must-watch films that have left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. From bringing the wizarding world to the screen with Harry Potter to directing a timeless Christmas﻿ classic, Home Alone, Columbus's films often capture the magic of childhood. On his 65th birthday on Sunday, we reflect on his must-match movies.

'Adventures in Babysitting' (1987)

Columbus's directorial debut, Adventures in Babysitting, perfectly captured what he's all about as a filmmaker. A delightful family comedy-drama, Adventures in Babysitting featured an ensemble cast of Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton, Anthony Rapp, and Keith Coogan in lead roles. Columbus's early work is characterized by brisk pacing and humor and can be seen as a precursor to his later breakthrough with Home Alone.

'Home Alone' (1990)

Undoubtedly, Home Alone is truly one of Columbus's greatest works, and let's not forget that it was this movie that launched Macaulay Culkin into the limelight. With its heartwarming yet uproarious tale of Kevin McCallister's solo adventure, it ingeniously showcased the triumph of the human spirit. Columbus's deft direction, coupled with John Hughes's screenplay, continues to entertain the young and the young at heart.

'Mrs. Doubtfire' (1993)

Columbus's 1993 cross-dressing comedy-drama, Mrs. Doubtfire, soared to blockbuster heights and earned a place in cult classics. Adapted from Anne Fine's Madame Doubtfire, the film was essentially brought to life by the unmatched brilliance of Robin Williams in the titular role. The supporting performances of Sally Field, Harvey Fierstein, and Pierce Brosnan further elevated the film, making Mrs. Doubtfire a timeless masterpiece of comedy.

'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone' (2001)

In retrospect, adapting the globally celebrated Harry Potter book series by JK Rowling was a challenging task, but Columbus—with an unparalleled skill—delivered cinematic gems. He also reportedly helped with the casting of the golden trio—Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint)—and again, excelled in his endeavor. The first Harry Potter installment continues to stand as a heartwarming introduction to the saga.

'Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secrets' (2002)

Columbus donned the director's hat for the first two parts of the wizarding saga, and it is indeed striking to observe the pronounced "kid-friendly" nature of these segments. Columbus skillfully elevated the action and thrill level in The Chamber of Secrets by introducing formidable challenges—as suggested in the books—like giant spiders, a colossal snake, and an intricate mystery at the heart of the story.

