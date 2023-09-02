Emma Stone-starrer #PoorThings reviews out: Cast, plot, everything to know

Entertainment

Emma Stone-starrer #PoorThings reviews out: Cast, plot, everything to know

Written by Isha Sharma September 02, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

Here's everything to know about 'Poor Things'

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo starrer science fantasy black comedy drama Poor Things had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Friday, where it received glowing reviews. Helmed by Greek director-screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos, the film received a more than 10-minute standing ovation at the festival, per Deadline. It will be released theatrically in the United States on December 8, 2023.

Film adapted from book

Poor Things draws its story from a namesake 1992 novel written by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. London Review of Books called it "a magnificently brisk, funny, dirty, brainy book." Per IMDb, the film's plot is as follows, "The incredible tale about the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter."

First reviews are shining with applause

LA Times wrote in its review, "A drama of female empowerment and prosthetic dismemberment rolled into one." The Guardian opined, "Lanthimos shows us an extraordinary, artificial, contorted world, partly shot in monochrome, sometimes bulging out at us through a fish-eye lens, elsewhere lit from within in richly saturated tones, like an engraved color plate." Currently, the film holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are other actors part of movie

Apart from Ruffalo and Stone, the drama also stars Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Margaret Qualley. Adapted by Tony McNamara, known for Cruella and Offspring, the film will be distributed by Searchlight Pictures. It marks Stone's second feature release helmed by Lanthimos after The Favourite (2018). They have also worked together in the short film Bleat and the upcoming drama And.

Lanthimos opened up on collaboration with Stone

At the film festival, Lanthimos said, "We had to be confident, and the character had to have no shame, and Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in [sex] scenes. She understood that right away." "[Emma and I have] completed four films, so there's a shorthand. We can communicate without having to explain everything or talk too much about things."

Share this timeline