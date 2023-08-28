If you miss 'And Just Like That,' watch these shows

Set 11 years after the events of the popular 2010 rom-com film Sex and the City 2, And Just Like That premiered in December 2021. It follows three women transitioning from the complications of life and friendship in their 30s to the even bigger challenges in their 50s. As its second season just got over, watch these shows while you wait for the third.

'Emily in Paris' (2020- )

As soon as Emily in Paris premiered, it was compared to Sex and the City for its somewhat similar theme. It follows Emily who's at a pivotal crossroads after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream career. While indulging herself in the adventures and unexpected turns that Paris offers, Emily needs to choose her priorities in her professional and romantic lives.

'The Bold Type' (2017-2021)

The Bold Type showcases three women starting their careers at a global publication in New York City while dealing with their career and personal lives. It covers similar thematic elements to Sex and the City and And Just Like That. The series also takes inspiration from the personal and professional challenges faced by executive producer Joanne Coles, who was the ex-editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine.

'The Carrie Diaries' (2013-2014)

Based on the 2010 book of the same name by Candace Bushnell, The Carrie Diaries is a prequel to the HBO series Sex and the City. The teen drama series focuses on Carrie Bradshaw, one of the main characters from Sex and the City during her junior high school while she interns at a law firm and explores New York City.

'Girls' (2012-2017)

Girls and Sex and the City deal with similar issues and will be a nostalgic ride. The series follows four young women residing in New York City. Created by Lena Dunham, the story and several key characteristics of the lead she plays such as her financial separation from her parents, her decision-making, and her becoming a writer, were all inspired by Dunham's own experiences.

'The Golden Girls' (1985-1992)

While all the other shows depict the challenges faced by women in their teenage, 30s, and 50s, The Golden Girls shows what it is like toward the end of one's life's journey. The late '80s sitcom revolves around four elderly single women who share a home in Miami, Florida. It has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards and 88 nominations in total, per IMDb.

