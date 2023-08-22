Sandra Bullock's best rom-com movies

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 22, 2023

From debuting in a minor role in the 1987 thriller Hangmen to bagging an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award, among several other accolades, actor and producer Sandra Bullock has come a long way. Be it an FBI agent or a romantic novel author, Bullock has nailed a wide range of roles throughout her career. Check out her performances in these rom-com films.

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

Bullock locked a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as a hopeless romantic token collector in Jon Turteltaub's 1995 rom-com film While You Were Sleeping. Bullock beautifully portrays the vulnerability and humor of Lucy, a Chicago Transit Authority token collector who is lonely and is mistaken as the fiancée of a coma patient she saved. The film also stars Bill Pullman and Peter Gallagher.

'Hope Floats' (1998)

Starring Bullock, Harry Connick Jr., and Gena Rowlands, the 1998 romantic drama film Hope Floats is one of Sandra's best performances to date. The film follows Birdee (Bullock) who learns that her husband is cheating on her with her best friend. Following this, she moves back to live with her mother and meets an old friend which leaves her in a dilemma.

'Two Weeks Notice' (2002)

Though Bullock's 2022 rom-com film Two Weeks Notice received mixed responses from critics, it was a success at the box office. Bullock plays the role of an environmental lawyer who works for a billionaire. As she decides to quit and looks for her replacement, she realizes that she has feelings for her boss and he might also feel the same.

'The Proposal' (2009)

Despite mixed critic reviews, Bullock received yet another Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the 2009 rom-com film The Proposal. The film follows an editor-in-chief of a publishing house who is on the verge of getting deported to Canada. She convinces her personal assistant (played by Ryan Reynolds) to become her temporary fiancé to keep her US visa and escape her deportation.

'The Lost City' (2022)

Bullock plays a romance novelist in The Lost City (2022) starring Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Brad Pitt (cameo). A billionaire wants Bullock's character to locate a long-lost ancient burial chamber detailed in one of her books. She and her cover model, who has feelings for her and has come to rescue her, need to escape the billionaire.

