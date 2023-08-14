'Chinatown' to 'The Fugitive': Hollywood's best conspiracy thrillers

'Chinatown' to 'The Fugitive': Hollywood's best conspiracy thrillers

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 14, 2023

Take a look at some of the best conspiracy thrillers that Hollywood has to offer

Hollywood has more than often made films on various conspiracy theories- fictional and real-life, some of which have worked really well with the audience. In fact, it is also one of the most loved genres which grew in popularity in the 20th century. Here is a listicle on some of the best conspiracy thriller fiction that you must watch; take a look.

'Chinatown'

One of the greatest films ever made in Hollywood is Chinatown. With a total of 11 Academy Awards nominations, the 1974 movie won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It starred Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez, and others. The critically acclaimed film also had a sequel titled The Two Jakes, which was released in 1990.

'The Conversation'

Francis Ford Coppola's 1974 film The Conversation featured an ensemble cast comprising Gene Hackman, Allen Garfield, John Cazale, Cindy Williams, Harrison Ford, Frederic Forrest, Teri Garr, and Robert Duvall. It's about a surveillance expert who faces a moral dilemma when his recordings reflect on a potential murder. It received three nominations at the Academy Awards and also premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

'The Fugitive'

Harrison Ford-led, director Andrew Davis's 1993 movie The Fugitive was originally created by Roy Hugging as a television series by the same name in the 1960s. It also featured Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano, and others in important roles. It's about a man who is wrongly framed for his wife's murder and is in search of the real killer.

'The Game'

Michael Douglas starrer The Game, which was released in 1997, is about a man who receives a mysterious gift from his brother. He is forced to participate in a game, and as it moves forward, the lines between the lead character's life and the game, begin to diminish, exposing a larger conspiracy at play. Directed by David Fincher, it also starred Sean Penn.

'Blow Out'

The 1981 movie is considered one of the greatest Hollywood films of all time. Also regarded as a masterpiece, Blow Out starred John Travolta in the lead, paving a flourishing career for the actor. The film was a huge success upon its release. Directed by Brian De Palma, it revolved around a sound effects technician who unknowingly records an assassination plan.

