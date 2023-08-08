#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Oppenheimer' is holding the fort strong

Written by Aikantik Bag August 08, 2023 | 11:10 am 1 min read

'Oppenheimer' box office collection

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and it has delivered right. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers across the world. It is pitted against Greta Gerwig's Barbie at the global box office. The Nolan directorial has crossed the $500M mark globally. In India, the movie has been quite stable at the box office.

Crucial week ahead in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Cillian Murphy-headlined film earned Rs. 1.5 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 115.35 crore in India. The movie has surprisingly passed the third Monday test. The cast includes Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Jack Quaid, and Rami Malek, among others. Murphy has delivered a career-defining performance.

