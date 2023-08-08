Miley Cyrus, Wayne Brady: Hollywood celebrities who identify as pansexual

Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, Wayne Brady: Hollywood celebrities who identify as pansexual

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 08, 2023 | 10:57 am 2 min read

Wayne Brady is the latest celebrity who confirmed being pansexual

Not many people around the globe are aware of what exactly pansexuality means. However, with more and more celebrities coming out in the open about their sexuality, there has been an increase in awareness regarding pansexuality. It basically refers to being attracted to anyone, irrespective of their gender identity. Here are a few Hollywood celebrities who have reportedly identified themselves as pansexual.

Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady is the latest celebrity to have come out in the open about his sexuality. "I came to pansexual because, and I know that I'm completely messing up the dictionary meaning, but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary," the American comedian and actor told PEOPLE Magazine.

Miley Cyrus

"I'm very open about it- I'm pansexual. But I'm not in a relationship," said Miley Cyrus when she opened up about her sexuality back in 2015. In an interview with ELLE UK back then, she went on to add, "I'm 22, I'm going on dates, but I change my style every two weeks, let alone who I'm with."

Kesha

The TiK ToK girl Kesha is also on the list of celebrities who have reportedly identified themselves as pansexual. In an old interview with SEVENTEEN, back in 2013, the popular singer said, "I don't love just men. I love people. It's not about a gender. It's just about the spirit that exudes from that other person you're with."

Bella Thorne

Back in 2016, Bella Thorne shared a picture of herself kissing a girl, coming out in the open as bisexual. There years later, in 2019, she confirmed in an interview with Good Morning America that she is, in fact, pansexual. "I'm actually pansexual and I didn't know that. Somebody explained to me really thoroughly what that is," she had said.

JoJo Siwa

YouTuber and pop sensation JoJo Siwa too identifies herself as pansexual. She first hinted at being LGBTQIA+ on social media through a dance video on Lady Gaga's Born This Way. Later, in an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, she clarified her sexuality saying, "Technically I would say that I am pansexual." "My human is my human," she went on to add further.

Share this timeline