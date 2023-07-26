Julian Sands's cause of death termed 'undetermined'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 26, 2023 | 01:06 pm 1 min read

Julian Sands went missing in January

British actor Julian Sands was declared dead after body remains found in Southern California were identified to be his. The actor went for a hike in January and went missing. However, after all these months, the cause of death has been officially termed, "undetermined." Sands's remains were found in the Mount Baldy wilderness and the authorities conducted around eight search operations.

Family's statement on the death

Sands ventured on the trek alone in January. The Sheriff's department had also stated how the search efforts became complicated given the extreme weather conditions, including storms and snow. After his mortal remains were confirmed, the family thanked the authorities for their efforts. They also stated, "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him."

Sands's illustrious career

The British actor had an illustrious career spreading over four decades. Over the years, he worked on more than 150 projects. His breakout film was the Oscar-nominated film A Room With a View. His notable works include Ocean's Thirteen, Boxing Helena, The Killing Fields, and Warlock, among others. His final work Seneca - On the Creation of Earthquakes was released in March 2023.

