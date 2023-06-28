Entertainment

Missing for five months, Julian Sands confirmed dead by police

Missing for five months, Julian Sands confirmed dead by police

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale June 28, 2023 | 11:02 am 2 min read

The police have identified body remains of missing actor Julian Sands

British actor Julian Sands, who went missing in January after a hike in California, was confirmed dead by the police on Tuesday. According to reports, on Saturday, the authorities of South California, who were in search of Sands, found body remains at the place where Sands had gone missing. These remains have now been identified to be that of the 65-year-old actor.

Dangerous (weather) conditions complicated search operations

As per reports, the search efforts became complicated in June due to dangerous weather conditions including severe storms and snow. Last week, the Sheriff's department issued an update on the search operation reportedly saying that due to extreme alpine conditions, parts of the mountain still could not be reached. Sands had gone for a hike on Mount Baldy alone.

At least eight search operations were conducted for Sands

Ever since Sands went missing in January, at least eight search operations were conducted to find the missing actor. A team of 80 people conducted the search which was held on June 17. Apart from the dedicated searches that were conducted to find the missing actor, eight more unrelated search-and-rescue missions were held in the vicinity of Mount Baldy, said reports.

Who was Julian Sands?

Sands has been a part of more than 150 projects in the film and television world. The British actor is best known for the 1986 film A Room With a View. He played the role of George Emerson in the Oscar-nominated movie, directed by James Ivory. Sands was an avid lover of hiking, as he confirmed in various past interviews.

Sands's family thanked the teams for conducting searches

After the police confirmed that the body remains were of Sands, his family issued a statement on Wednesday. They thanked the search teams for their efforts. "We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer," said the statement.

Share this timeline