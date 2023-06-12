Entertainment

Gopichand's 'Bhimaa' first look poster revealed on 44th birthday

Gopichand's 'Bhimaa' first look poster revealed on 44th birthday

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 04:54 pm 1 min read

'Bhimaa' first look poster revealed

Telugu actor Gopichand turned 44 today and on the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Bhimaa unveiled the first look poster of the film. The project marks his 31st film and the actor is looking forward to making a comeback with this action entertainer. His loyal fan base seems to be quite excited about this film.

More about the film

The movie is being directed by A Harsha who is known for directing Kannada films. This marks his Telugu debut. The project is bankrolled by KK Radhamohan of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. It is touted to be a cop drama. The poster exudes machoism. The film's background score has been done by Ravi Basrur whereas it is shot by Swamy J Gowda.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline