Celine Dion, Justin Bieber: Singers who canceled tours over health

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 27, 2023, 10:04 pm 2 min read

Canadian singer Celine Dion cancels tour over health condition

Canadian singer Celine Dion, famously known as the "queen of power ballads," recently announced the cancellation of her Courage World Tour scheduled until 2024. Dion reportedly cited health complications as the reason behind the decision to cancel her tour. Her announcement follows a growing number of artists in the music industry who have canceled world tours in recent times due over health reasons.

Dion revealed she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome

Dion postponed several shows in December after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome—a condition, she said, that doesn't allow her "to sing the way I'm used to." According to the US's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, the disorder is a rare syndrome that affects the nervous system—specifically the brain and spinal cord. Notably, Dion was last seen in Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Love Again.

'It's best that we cancel everything now,' stated Dion

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows... It's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again," elaborated Dion in an Instagram post. "I want you all to know, I'm not giving up...and I can't wait to see you again!" she concluded. The post further explained how to get a refund for the tickets.

Why Justin Bieber canceled his 'Justice World Tour'

Last September, pop sensation Justin Bieber announced the cancellation of his highly-anticipated Justice World Tour. Originally slated for 70 shows spanning until 2023, the tour had previously faced five postponements. Bieber stated the initial delay was due to his struggle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a condition that resulted in facial paralysis. In February 2023, several upcoming concerts in California, Connecticut, and Washington DC, were canceled.

English singer Ozzy Osbourne canceled shows due to health

English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne announced the decision to cancel all his shows for 2023. In February, Osbourne, in an interview, revealed that while his voice remains unaffected, a spinal injury he sustained four years ago has left him weak. To aid in his recovery, Osbourne has undergone three surgeries and received stem cell treatments, too. Additionally, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.