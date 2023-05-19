Entertainment

'Bigg Boss' contestant Ajaz Khan granted bail; walks out today

'Bigg Boss' contestant Ajaz Khan granted bail; walks out today

Written by Aikantik Bag May 19, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

Ajaz Khan has been granted bail

Ajaz Khan is set to get released from Arthur Road jail in Mumbai on bail. The former Bigg Boss contestant was in jail for two years in connection with a drug case. Khan's wife also confirmed the same to media. Reportedly, Khan will be released on Friday evening. The Narcotics Control Bureau﻿ arrested Khan in 2021 after his name surfaced in a drug case.

From where it started

Khan's wife stated, "It is a happy moment for us, and we can't wait to see him at home with us. We have missed him immensely these years." After his name cropped up during an interrogation of a drug peddler Shadab Batata, the law enforcement officers found 31 Alprazolam tablets in possession with Khan. He stated that his wife took them as sleeping pills.

Twitter Post