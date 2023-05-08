Entertainment

Onir wraps up his segment of 'My Melbourne' anthology project

Written by Aikantik Bag May 08, 2023, 07:55 pm 1 min read

Onir wraps up his segment of the 'My Melbourne' project

Filmmaker Onir has wrapped up the shoot of his segment of the four-part anthology under the My Melbourne project. The yet-to-be-titled film has reportedly been co-directed by Australian filmmaker William Duan. Notably, the cross-country My Melbourne initiative was launched by The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Onir's segment explores the topic of sexuality, and the filmmaker also shared a statement regarding the film.

Onir's take on the film

As per Bollywood Hungama, Onir said, "The films of My Melbourne are based on diversity and are focused on bringing forth talent locally from Melbourne." He also expressed his happiness for being part of an incredible project. The production of his segment was wrapped up in just five days, and the cast includes Australian actors Arka Das, Jackson Gallagher, and Mouli Ganguli.

