Same-sex marriage: Onir-Apurva Asrani slam Centre's 'urban elitist concept' comment

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 17, 2023, 05:12 pm 2 min read

Filmmakers Onir, Apurva Asrani, among others, have reacted to Centre's comment on same-sex marriages

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is to hear petitions regarding legally recognizing same-sex marriages on Tuesday. Before that, the Centre dubbed the demand as an "urban elitist concept." Stressing whether the batch of petitions filed is maintainable or not, the Centre questioned Supreme Court's competence to entertain same-sex marriage demand. Now, openly queer filmmakers Onir and Apurva Asrani have reacted to it.

'Why is the heteronormative world so insecure?'

Best known for his films like My Brother...Nikhil (2005) and I am (2010), director-producer Onir took to Twitter to speak against the Centre's standing on same-sex marriage. He tweeted, "Desperate attempt by the state to deny us our legitimate rights as equal citizens. Why does our happiness shake them so much? Why is the heteronormative world so insecure?"

Onir has, for long, championed the cause of same-sex marriages

Onir, who never shies away from speaking his mind fearlessly, has faced rejection from the Centre in other ways. To recall, his script on a gay soldier was rejected by the Defence Ministry. In a 2021 interview with ETimes, the filmmaker stated, "My parents want me to get married and if same-sex marriage is recognized in India, I would like to get married too."

This is what Asrani had to say

National Award-winning filmmaker Asrani also took to Twitter to bash Centre's recent comments. He said, "The sizeable LGBTQ+ population of this country can lead industry & vote in a govt, but has no right to settle down with a partner of their choice? On what grounds are you denying tax-paying citizens of India the same fundamental rights that you enjoy?"

A five-judge constitution bench will hear petitions on Tuesday

On Tuesday, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice PS Narasimha, Justice Hima Kohli, and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will hear the batch of petitions. Notably, the court seized 15 petitions demanding the legalization of same-sex marriages. On Monday, the Centre's submission said the judiciary should refrain from deciding on matters of marriage recognition.