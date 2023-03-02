Business

'Truth will prevail': Adani welcomes SC order on Hindenburg case

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 02, 2023, 02:47 pm 1 min read

"The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," tweeted Gautam Adani

Billionaire Gautam Adani welcomed the Supreme Court's order on the Adani Group-Hindenburg Research case on Thursday. Notably, the apex court has ordered the setting up of a committee to examine whether the conglomerate violated market norms or the stock prices were manipulated. Asserting the top court's decision "will bring finality in a time-bound manner," Adani tweeted, "Truth will prevail."

Here's the Twitter post of Gautam Adani

The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail.— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) March 2, 2023

SC directed SEBI to complete investigation in 2 months

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to complete the investigation launched by it following the Hindenburg report in two months and submit a status report. Meanwhile, the six-member probe panel, headed by retired judge Abhay Manohar Sapre, will investigate the row and suggest measures to strengthen the legal framework.