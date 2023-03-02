Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Shiba Inu

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 02, 2023, 11:48 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 1.25% since last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.05% in the last 24 hours, trading at $23,509.30. It is 4.06% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 0.33% from yesterday and is trading at $1,648.70. From last week, it is down 1.25%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $454.27 billion and $201.95 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $299.91, which is 1.86% less than yesterday and 4.56% lower than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.33 after falling down 0.43% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.43% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.43%) and $0.088 (down 1.46%), respectively.

Solana is up by 1.58% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.569 (down 2.72%), $6.3807 (down 8.81%), $0.000011 (down 2.59%), and $1.23 (down 1.78%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 1.58%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 4.34%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.98% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 13.01%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Maker, XDC Network, dYdX, Mina, and Conflux. They are trading at $913.95 (up 8.72%), $0.022 (up 5.07%), $3.18 (up 3.81%), $1.01 (up 3.70%), and $0.22 (up 3.59%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), and $1 (up 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.55%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, FLOKI, Lido DAO, ssv.network, and Klaytn. They are trading at $0.99 (down 7.30%), $0.000044 (down 7.19%), $2.93 (down 6.84%), $42.18 (down 6.83%), and $0.22 (down 6.82%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $15.78 billion (down 3.09%) and $1.13 billion (down 2.19%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.57 billion, which is down 0.88% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $17.49 (down 0.87%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $6.78 (up 0.08%), $7.42 (up 0.41%), and $23,505.24 (down 0.95%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Flow, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.03 (down 2.35%), $6 (down 1.68%), $0.99 (down 5.96%), $1.17 (down 1.42%), and $0.66 (down 1.38%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.08 trillion, a 2.34% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $48.68 billion, which marks a 14.09% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.08 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $853.75 billion.