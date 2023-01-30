Business

Hindenburg to Adani: Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 30, 2023, 09:50 am 1 min read

Adani Group ignored every key allegation we raised, says Hindenburg Research

The back and forth between Hindenburg Research and Adani Group continues. Hours after the Indian conglomerate released a detailed rebuttal against allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud by Hindenburg, the US-based short seller responded by saying, "fraud is fraud." Adani Group had claimed that the report by the activist investment firm was a "calculated attack on India."

Adani Group is trying to shift the focus: Hindenburg

In its response to the Adani Group's 413-page rebuttal, Hindenburg Research said that the conglomerate "predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative." "In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself," it added.

Here is Hindenburg Research's reply to Adani Group

Our Reply To Adani:



Fraud Cannot Be Obfuscated By Nationalism Or A Bloated Response That Ignores Every Key Allegation We Raisedhttps://t.co/ohNAX90BDf — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) January 30, 2023