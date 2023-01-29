Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether, Ethereum

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 29, 2023, 10:53 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 1.7% compared to last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.5% over the last 24 hours and is now trading at $23,220.99. It is 2.0% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,597.66. It is down 1.7% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $448.07 billion and $192.77 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $308.30, which is 0.2% lower than yesterday and 3.1% up since last week. XRP's price is $0.44 today, falling 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.6%) and $0.088 (down 2.4%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 2.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.10 (down 2.2%), $6.50 (down 1.5%), $0.000011 (down 0.2%), and $1.15 (up 0.1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 2.3% down while Polka Dot has moved up by 4.1%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.5% whereas Polygon is 15.9% up.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Dash, Litecoin, UNUS SED LEO, Convex Finance, and KuCoin Token. They are trading at $56.72 (up 9.37%), $94.80 (up 6.37%), $3.91 (up 6.28%), $5.88 (up 5.79%), and $8.12 (up 2.83%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.69%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Threshold, Lido DAO, Optimism, ImmutableX, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.044 (down 5.91%), $2.29 (down 5.52%), $2.20 (down 4.98%), $0.66 (down 4.87%), and $11.03 (down 4.87%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $13.29 billion (down 22.16%) and $1.12 billion (down 35.39%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.27 billion which is down 50.34% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $20.45 (down 1.82%), $1 (up 0.03%), $6.80 (down 1.11%), $23,201.70 (up 0.56%), and $7.32 (down 1.32%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, Flow, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $6.02 (down 3.78%), $0.77 (down 1.94%), $11.48 (down 3.74%), $1.08 (down 2.22%), and $0.77 (down 4.11%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $53.64 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $795.3 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.0 trillion.