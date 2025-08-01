White House to build $200M ballroom, fulfilling Trump's long-time wish 

The White House has unveiled plans to construct a new ballroom at an estimated cost of $200 million. The project, which fulfills President Donald Trump 's long-standing wish, will be funded by Trump and other anonymous donors. Construction is expected to commence in September and finish "long before" Trump's term ends in January 2029, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Design details New ballroom to seat 650 people The new ballroom will be built next to a "modernized" East Wing of the White House. The design is said to be similar architecturally to the rest of the building, with a luxurious interior featuring chandeliers and ornate columns. The 90,000 sq ft ballroom will seat around 650 people, supplementing the East Room, which currently accommodates about 200 guests for formal functions.

Presidential vision Trump has long criticized use of tents for state dinners President Trump has often criticized the need for large tents at state dinners and other events. "There's never been a President that's good at ballrooms," he said on Thursday. He added that "they've always had to get tents" for large events, calling it a disaster. The new ballroom will eliminate this requirement and provide a more aesthetically pleasing venue for such occasions.

Office relocation East wing offices to be relocated during construction The offices in the East Wing, including that of First Lady Melania Trump, will be temporarily relocated during construction. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles emphasized the commitment to preserving the White House's history while adding this new feature. Backing the plan, Leslie Greene Bowman, who has served under four presidents, told the BBC, "The White House has a history of expansion to accommodate the changing needs of the nation's chief executive."