White House to build $200M ballroom, fulfilling Trump's long-time wish
What's the story
The White House has unveiled plans to construct a new ballroom at an estimated cost of $200 million. The project, which fulfills President Donald Trump's long-standing wish, will be funded by Trump and other anonymous donors. Construction is expected to commence in September and finish "long before" Trump's term ends in January 2029, according to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Design details
New ballroom to seat 650 people
The new ballroom will be built next to a "modernized" East Wing of the White House. The design is said to be similar architecturally to the rest of the building, with a luxurious interior featuring chandeliers and ornate columns. The 90,000 sq ft ballroom will seat around 650 people, supplementing the East Room, which currently accommodates about 200 guests for formal functions.
Presidential vision
Trump has long criticized use of tents for state dinners
President Trump has often criticized the need for large tents at state dinners and other events. "There's never been a President that's good at ballrooms," he said on Thursday. He added that "they've always had to get tents" for large events, calling it a disaster. The new ballroom will eliminate this requirement and provide a more aesthetically pleasing venue for such occasions.
Office relocation
East wing offices to be relocated during construction
The offices in the East Wing, including that of First Lady Melania Trump, will be temporarily relocated during construction. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles emphasized the commitment to preserving the White House's history while adding this new feature. Backing the plan, Leslie Greene Bowman, who has served under four presidents, told the BBC, "The White House has a history of expansion to accommodate the changing needs of the nation's chief executive."
Previous proposal
Trump previously offered $100 million for new ballroom in 2016
In 2016, Trump had offered to pay $100 million for a new ballroom during Barack Obama's presidency. However, his proposal was dismissed by then-Press Secretary Josh Earnest. "I'm not sure that it would be appropriate to have a shiny gold Trump sign...on any part of the White House," Earnest had said at the time.