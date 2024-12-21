Summarize Simplifying... In short Former President Obama has shared his favorite films of 2024, including 'All We Imagine as Light,' 'Dune 2,' and 'The Piano Lesson.'

'All We Imagine as Light,' an Indo-French co-production, has gained international acclaim, winning the Grand Prix at Cannes and earning Golden Globe nominations.

Obama also revealed his top books and songs of the year, featuring works by Sally Rooney, Kendrick Lamar, and Billie Eilish. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Barack Obama has shared his favorite movies list

'Dune 2,' 'All We Imagine...': Obama's favorite films of 2024

By Isha Sharma 11:16 am Dec 21, 202411:16 am

What's the story It's that time of the year again! Former US President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual list of favorite films for 2024, including Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light. The recognition adds another feather to the film's growing list of international achievements. The movie is the only Indian entry on Obama's list, which he shared via social media on Friday.

International acclaim

'All We Imagine as Light' shares spotlight with global hits

Other than All We Imagine as Light, other films featured on the list are Edward Berger's Conclave, Malcolm Washington's The Piano Lesson, Nikolaj Arcel's The Promised Land, and Mohammad Rasoulof's The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Sean Baker's Anora, Sean Wang's Didi, Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie's Sugarcane, and James Mangold's A Complete Unknown have also been featured.

Film's success

'All We Imagine as Light' continues to shine internationally

All We Imagine... has been making waves internationally, starting with its Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It was the first Indian film in three decades to feature in Cannes's main competition section. It has also been nominated for two Golden Globes and the Critics's Choice Awards. The movie stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).

Cultural recommendations

Obama also revealed his favorite books and music

Along with his film picks, Obama also shared his favorite books and songs of 2024. His book list featured Sally Rooney's Intermezzo, Jonathan Haidt's The Anxious Generation, and Arlie Russell Hochschild's Stolen Pride. His music list comprised Squabble Up by Kendrick Lamar, A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey, and Lunch by Billie Eilish among others.

Twitter Post

Here are Obama's favorite songs of the year

Twitter Post

Here are his favorite books