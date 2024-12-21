'Dune 2,' 'All We Imagine...': Obama's favorite films of 2024
It's that time of the year again! Former US President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual list of favorite films for 2024, including Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light. The recognition adds another feather to the film's growing list of international achievements. The movie is the only Indian entry on Obama's list, which he shared via social media on Friday.
'All We Imagine as Light' shares spotlight with global hits
Other than All We Imagine as Light, other films featured on the list are Edward Berger's Conclave, Malcolm Washington's The Piano Lesson, Nikolaj Arcel's The Promised Land, and Mohammad Rasoulof's The Seed of the Sacred Fig. Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Sean Baker's Anora, Sean Wang's Didi, Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie's Sugarcane, and James Mangold's A Complete Unknown have also been featured.
'All We Imagine as Light' continues to shine internationally
All We Imagine... has been making waves internationally, starting with its Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It was the first Indian film in three decades to feature in Cannes's main competition section. It has also been nominated for two Golden Globes and the Critics's Choice Awards. The movie stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos (France) and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth (India).
Obama also revealed his favorite books and music
Along with his film picks, Obama also shared his favorite books and songs of 2024. His book list featured Sally Rooney's Intermezzo, Jonathan Haidt's The Anxious Generation, and Arlie Russell Hochschild's Stolen Pride. His music list comprised Squabble Up by Kendrick Lamar, A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey, and Lunch by Billie Eilish among others.