Jared Leto to play Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe'

By Isha Sharma 10:40 am Dec 21, 202410:40 am

What's the story Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, who has starred in films like House of Gucci and Dallas Buyers Club, has been cast as Skeletor in Amazon MGM's upcoming live-action movie Masters of the Universe. The movie will see Skeletor as the skull-faced nemesis of Eternia's greatest warrior, He-Man, played by Nicholas Galitzine. The role continues Leto's trend of playing eccentric villains in big studio productions.

According to Wiki Grayskull, "Skeletor is the main antagonist of the Masters of the Universe franchise and is the most dangerous threat on Eternia. His only goal is power, and to that end, he will not rest until he possesses the secrets of Castle Grayskull, which will enable him to become master of the universe." "This places him in direct conflict with the only man powerful enough to stop him, He-Man."

'Masters of the Universe' assembles star-studded cast

Skeletor's henchmen have also been cast. Sam C Wilson will play Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah will portray Tri-Klops, and Hafthor Bjornsson has been cast as Goat Man. They join Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Camila Mendes as Teela, and Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms. The film is directed by Travis Knight.

'Masters of the Universe' screenplay and production details

The latest draft of the Masters of the Universe screenplay has been written by Chris Butler, who previously worked with Knight on Laika's upcoming stop-motion animated feature Wildwood. The earlier drafts were written by David Callaham, and Aaron and Adam Nee. Escape Artists and Mattel Films are producing the film, slated to release on June 5, 2026.

'Masters of the Universe' may feature motion-capture CGI

While specific details about Masters of the Universe are being closely guarded, it is speculated that Leto, Wilson, Attah, and Bjornsson might deliver some of their performances via motion-capture CGI. This speculation comes from the fantastical elements of the source material which started as action figures in 1982 and was later adapted into an animated series in 1983. The last live-action adaptation released in 1987 used skull-like makeup for Frank Langella's Skeletor character.