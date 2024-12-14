Anne Hathaway-Dave Bautista to lead upcoming wedding sting comedy
Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Dave Bautista are set to headline an upcoming action-comedy film, reported Deadline. The yet-to-be-titled project is being scripted by Jonathan Tropper for Amazon MGM Studios and AGBO. It is inspired by a real-life sting operation where agents acted as a couple to infiltrate global criminal enterprises.
Film's plot revolves around mismatched undercover FBI agents
The film's narrative will be reimagined as a story of two undercover FBI agents with contrasting styles who are compelled to pretend to live together. Initially, they loathe each other but eventually learn to respect one another as their case concludes. This unique twist on the real-life sting operation promises an engaging storyline filled with action and comedy.
Film's production team includes Russo brothers and lead actors
The film is being produced by AGBO principals Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, and Tropper. AGBO pitched the project to Amazon MGM, their collaborator on Citadel's second season and the upcoming movie The Bluff. Hathaway is also producing through her Somewhere Pictures banner while Bautista is attached through his Dogbone Entertainment banner.
Tropper's impressive portfolio includes 'This Is Where I Leave You'
Tropper, the film's screenwriter, is known for his work on popular films like This Is Where I Leave You and The Adam Project. His recent projects include Chris Hemsworth's The Corsair Code, the Lucky TV series with Anya Taylor-Joy for Reese Witherspoon, and a Star Wars movie collaboration with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy.