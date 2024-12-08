Summarize Simplifying... In short Olivia Wilde, known for her acting and directing, has called out Hollywood's gender bias, stating that the lack of female directors is not due to audience disinterest, but rather the studios' and financiers' reluctance to take risks.

She emphasized the need for a cultural shift and empowering women to unapologetically take up leadership roles.

Olivia Wilde at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Girls steered toward acting but...: Olivia Wilde criticizes gender bias

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:59 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde recently spoke about gender disparity in the film industry at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. She proposed that societal conditioning often results in young girls who express an interest in films being directed toward acting, while boys are prompted to think about directing. "I think for many young women, when we love movies as little girls, we're told, 'Oh, you should be an actress.'"

Industry imbalance

Wilde pointed out the root of gender disparity

Wilde further stressed that the underrepresentation of female directors in Hollywood isn't because no one wants to watch them, but because financiers and studios are hesitant to take perceived risks. "Movies directed by women don't make less money. It's not the audience's problem. It's the financiers, it's the studios," she said. She believes a cultural shift is needed to fix this.

Empowerment advocacy

Wilde advocated for empowering women in leadership roles

The Don't Worry Darling director also stressed empowering women to take up leadership roles unapologetically. "I think we need to raise women to believe that they are allowed to take up space, that they're allowed to be leaders," she said. Wilde highlighted the challenges of running a production, admitting it is hard for both men and women but society often puts more on women.

Career transition

Wilde's journey from acting to directing

Wilde also shared her personal journey. She had aspired to be an actor since she was three and moved to Hollywood at 18. Her first job was as a casting assistant and her first acting role was in the TV show Skin. However, it was her role in House that really boosted her profile. Despite receiving "insane death threats" because of her character's bisexuality, Wilde stayed committed to her craft.

Fame's influence

Wilde's perspective on fame and its impact on creativity

Wilde also spoke about how fame affects creativity, inhibiting fearlessness in artists. "The damage that does to an artist is profound, because you stop being as fearless," she said. She thanked her mentors for helping her understand this. One of them told her to choose between being a celebrity or an artist, a choice complicated by the rise of social media.