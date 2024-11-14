Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi's air quality has hit a season-high alarming level, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recording 434.

Poonawalla said Delhi is worse than Lahore

'AAP playing with our health...': BJP's Poonawalla on Delhi pollution

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:08 am Nov 14, 202411:08 am

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for Delhi's deteriorating air quality. He said the AAP has brought Delhi to a state worse than Lahore and people can't step out without wearing a mask. "Delhi is covered under a layer of pollution. You cannot even go out without wearing a mask," he told ANI.

Pollution spike

Delhi's air quality index hits alarming levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has hit alarming levels, recording a reading of 434 at 6:00am on Thursday. This is the worst air quality recorded in the national capital this season. Several areas reported critical AQI levels, including Anand Vihar at 473 and Ashok Vihar at 471. The pollution spike is mainly attributed to dense fog and stagnant air conditions trapping pollutants.

Political blame

BJP accuses AAP of mismanaging Delhi's environmental issues

The BJP has accused the AAP government of not being able to handle Delhi's environmental issues. Poonawalla said "Delhi has become a gas chamber," blaming AAP for not tackling internal pollution sources. He noted that AAP earlier blamed stubble burning in Punjab but now stays mum despite over 6000 incidents. Separately, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva slammed the government's inefficiency, saying, "This government is only into event management."

Public outcry

Residents express frustration over lack of action

Residents have voiced their anger over the inaction to tackle the pollution crisis. Many asked why schools are still open when hazardous conditions affect health and quality of life. Social media users complained of respiratory problems and eye irritation due to the poor air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) termed the situation an "episodic" phenomenon due to weather conditions, adding stronger winds might soon dilute pollutants.