Wayanad recorded 64.24% voter turnout in recent bypolls

Wayanad—where Priyanka made election debut—records lowest-ever voter turnout in bypolls

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:57 am Nov 14, 202410:57 am

What's the story Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency witnessed its lowest-ever voter turnout of 64.24% during the recent bypolls. The number is a steep decline from previous elections, with the constituency having recorded 72.92% in 2024 and a high of 80.33% in 2019. The bypoll was necessitated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vacated his seat to retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, allowing his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut.

Election debut

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra makes electoral debut in Wayanad

Vadra fought from Wayanad against Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Sathyan Mokeri and Bharatiya Janata Party's Navya Haridas. Her campaign was supported by senior Congress leaders including Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and DK Shivakumar. Despite the low turnout, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) remained confident it wouldn't affect their projected margin for Priyanka.

Campaign confidence

Priyanka expresses gratitude, Congress remains confident

After the voting concluded, Vadra thanked the voters of Wayanad on social media. She wrote, "To the people of Wayanad who have given me their love and welcomed me with open arms, a big huge thank you for coming out in all your strength and exercising your democratic right." Despite turnout challenges, the Congress campaigned for a "majority of 5 lakh votes" for Vadra.

Post-disaster election

Bypolls follow devastating landslide in Wayanad

The bypolls were conducted months after a devastating landslide in Wayanad killed 231 people and left 47 missing. Special polling arrangements were made for survivors from affected villages like Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attamala. Despite the tragedy, no untoward incidents were reported during polling. Unlike Wayanad's low turnout, the Chelakkara assembly constituency saw a higher voter turnout of 69.39%.