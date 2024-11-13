Summarize Simplifying... In short Uddhav Thackeray questioned if Election Commission of India (ECI) officials also inspect the bags of top leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, during a public meeting.

In response, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the ECI's bag-checking procedures, stating that they are standard for all politicians.

This comes after ECI officials inspected the bags of Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier this week.

Shinde's bags were checked in Palghar on Wednesday

ECI officials check Eknath Shinde's bag amid Uddhav Thackeray's allegations

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:06 pm Nov 13, 202405:06 pm

What's the story The bags of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were inspected by the Election Commission of India (ECI) officials in Palghar on Wednesday. The inspection took place soon after Shinde's helicopter landed at the Palghar Police ground helipad. This comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the poll panel's procedures were questionable after his own bags were checked during visits to Latur and Yavatmal districts.

Allegations raised

Thackeray questions EC's bag-checking procedures

Speaking at a public meeting in Wani, Thackeray raised concerns if such checks are done on other top leaders. "I am not angry with [the ECI officials] as they were doing their duty. But at the same time, I have a question: do they check the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah...that bearded person (referring to Shinde), the man with the pink jacket (referring to Ajit Pawar) and that deputy CM Fadnavis?" he said.

Counter-argument

Fadnavis responds to Thackeray's allegations

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit back at Thackeray's allegations, accusing him of diverting attention and "seeking votes by whining." Fadnavis said, "What is wrong with checking bags? We had our bags checked during campaigning, and there was no need for this level of frustration." He added election officials followed standard procedures with his campaign team as well.

Routine check

EC officials inspect bags of deputy chief ministers

Earlier on Wednesday, the bags of Deputy Chief Ministers Fadnavis and Pawar were also checked by ECI officials in Baramati. The Maharashtra BJP shared a video on X showing officials inspecting Fadnavis's bags. This incident further underscores the ECI's adherence to its bag-checking procedures for all political figures, irrespective of their position or party affiliation.