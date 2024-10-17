Summarize Simplifying... In short Sharad Pawar, leader of the NCP (SP), has hinted at Jayant Patil, former Maharashtra finance and home minister, as a potential leader to rebuild the state.

Sharad Pawar talks about Jayant Patil's role

'Everyone wants Jayant Patil to...': Sharad Pawar's big hint

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:52 am Oct 17, 202410:52 am

What's the story Hinting at a larger role for Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Jayant Patil after next month's assembly elections, party chief Sharad Pawar expressed that it was the collective desire for Patil to "take responsibility to rebuild the state." Speaking at the concluding rally of the party's "Shiv Swarajya Yatra" in Islampur, Sangli district—Patil's home ground—Pawar said several freedom fighters from this region contributed to the independence movement, and now it is everyone's duty to create the Maharashtra they envisioned.

Leadership endorsement

'Jayant Patil working toward his goal...': Pawar

Addressing the crowd, he said, "I am very happy the way Jayant Patil is working towards this goal, he is reaching out to every corner of the state, giving confidence to the people. I am sure that the new generation of the state will rally behind him." "It is yours, mine and entire Maharashtra's wish that Jayant Patil should take the responsibility to rebuild the state and for that your power is needed," Pawar added.

Experienced candidate

Patil was earlier Maharashtra's finance, home minister

Notably, Patil has previously served as Maharashtra's finance and home minister. He has been a staunch supporter of Pawar, especially during Ajit Pawar's revolt and the party split. Although the NCP (SP) chief did not official name Patil as a chief ministerial candidate, his statement could spur tensions with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The alliance comprises of the NCP (SP), the Congress, and the Shiv Sena (UBT).

2024 polls

ECI announces assembly polls for Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India announced that Maharashtra's Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23. The ruling Mahayuti alliance will face off against the MVA. In the 2024 Lok Sabha results, the Bharatiya Janata Party led in 83 assembly segments, a drop from its current 103 seats. In total, the Mahayuti secured leads in 128 seats, down from 203.

2019 results

Parties performance in last assembly elections

Meanwhile, the (MVA) was leading in 151 assembly seats, with the Congress ahead in the most, at 63. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena was leading in 56 seats, while Sharad Pawar's NCP followed with 32. In the previous assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP secured 161 of the 288 assembly seats, with the BJP emerging as the largest party, winning 105 seats, while Shiv Sena obtained 56 and NCP claimed 54.

2024 results

2024 Lok Sabha results may impact assembly polls

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MVA captured 29 of 48 seats—with Congress winning the most at 13. In contrast, the Mahayuti faced significant losses, with the BJP winning only nine seats, while Shinde's Sena secured seven and Ajit's NCP took one. Given the Lok Sabha results, the MVA seems to hold an advantage, benefiting from the consolidation of anti-Mahayuti votes. If this trend continues into the assembly elections, it could create a significant challenge for the ruling Mahayuti.