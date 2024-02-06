Ajit Pawar's faction is real NCP, says Election Commission

By Shikha Chaudhry 08:35 pm Feb 06, 202408:35 pm

What's the story Dealing a blow to the Sharad Pawar faction, the Election Commission of India has declared the Ajit Pawar-led faction as the true Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), granting them the "clock" symbol. Ajit is notably Sharad Pawar's nephew. This decision follows over 10 hearings spanning six months. Since Ajit commands the majority of MLAs in the assembly, the EC decided to grant the party and symbol to him.

Next Article

Details

Ajit faction enjoys majority support, says EC

After examining affidavits of support from both the factions, the EC concluded that Ajit's faction held majority support among legislators. The poll body stated, "In view of the aforesaid findings, this Commission holds that the faction led by the Petitioner, Sh. Ajit Anantrao Pawar, is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and is entitled to use its name and reserved symbol 'clock' for the purposes of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968."

Observations

EC's observations on undemocratic functioning in parties

Further, the EC emphasized that when democratic elections are replaced by appointments or held contrary to party constitution provisions, it results in parties becoming "private fiefdoms" run like private enterprises. This leads to party workers losing touch with top-level representatives and negatively impacts democratic governance. The poll body stressed that disputes like these are inevitable in the absence of internal democracy.

Reaction

Sharad Pawar's faction calls decision a "murder of democracy"

﻿In response to the EC's decision, Maharashtra leader Anil Deshmukh from Sharad Pawar's faction said, "Today the Election Commission has given Sharad Pawar's party's name and symbol to Ajit Pawar. NCP was founded by Sharad Pawar. The Election Commission's decision under pressure is the murder of democracy." Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has been asked to select a name for his faction ahead of the Rajya Sabha election. They have to submit the name and symbol by 3 pm on February 7.