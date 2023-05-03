Politics

Sharad Pawar resignation: BJP predicts 'big' shift; NCP cadres heartbroken

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 03, 2023, 05:58 pm 3 min read

BJP has predicted a big change in Maharashtra politics soon after Sharad Pawar announced his resignation

A day after Sharad Pawar resigned as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, his party cadres continued to persuade him to reconsider. One of the notable appeals came from a party cadre from Pune, who reportedly wrote a letter in blood requesting Pawar to withdraw his decision. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh predicted a "bigger change" in Maharashtra politics.

Why does this story matter?

The NCP patriarch triggered a political earthquake on Tuesday with his resignation announcement during an event in Maharashtra.

The decision prompted protests and emotional scenes, with numerous party leaders urging him to change his mind.

It also created ripples in other parties, including the BJP and the Congress.

On the other hand, speculations about Pawar's successor have also started doing the rounds.

Heartbroken NCP worker writes letter to Pawar with 'blood': Report

According to News18, an NCP worker from Pune, who was upset with the party supremo's decision to quit went to the extent of writing a letter to Pawar with his blood, pleading with him to take back his decision. Pawar's decision reportedly came as a shock to thousands and lakhs of party workers, who staged protests and threatened suicide, demanding he withdraw his decision.

NCP holds late-night meet, refuses to accept Pawar's resignation

In a late-night meeting, the NCP committee members yet again refused to accept Pawar's resignation and urged him to remain as party president. A suggestion has also been made to amend the party constitution and create a new working president to assist Pawar.

BJP National Vice President Ghosh predicted 'bigger change' in Maharashtra

Following Pawar's dramatic move, BJP National Vice President Dilip Ghosh said there would be a "bigger change" in Maharashtra politics, adding that Pawar was losing power. "Since a lot of days, there has been some turmoil in Maharashtra politics. There have been some talks going on...This is a result of it," he told ANI.

Watch: Ghosh speaking on Pawar stepping down

How Pawar called it quits

On Tuesday, Pawar, who has helmed the party since its inception in 1999, announced his decision to step down from his position during the launch of his autobiography, Lok Majhe Sangati-Political Autobiography, in Mumbai. The 82-year-old, however, said he would not retire from active politics. He also proposed the formation of a committee to decide who should be appointed as the new party president.

Will rethink decision: Pawar after workers' protest

Hours after announcing his resignation as the NCP president, Pawar said that he "needs two-three days to rethink his decision." His nephew Ajit Pawar said Pawar agreed to reconsider his decision after witnessing massive protests by party workers and leaders over his decision to step down. Ajit further emphasized that the party leaders should consider his decision in light of his age and health.