Karnataka: BJP's Atal Aahara Kendra plan questions Indira Canteens' survival

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 02, 2023, 08:47 pm 3 min read

BJP's Atal Aahara Kendra plan in Karnataka questions survival of Congress's Indira Canteens

Amid the rigorous poll campaigning in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to scuttle a prestigious project of the previous Congress government, namely Indira Canteens. In its manifesto, the BJP pledged to start Atal Aahara Kendra in Karnataka's every municipal ward. The announcement calls into question the survival of the Indira Canteens, which were established in August 2017 by the then-Siddaramaiah government.

Why does this story matter?

The Congress government introduced the Indira Canteens initiative in 2017 to provide citizens with cheap meals, similar to the Amma Canteen scheme in Tamil Nadu.

However, after the BJP took over the state administration, these canteens encountered a number of problems.

The Congress has repeatedly accused the ruling BJP administration of closing or renaming Indira Canteens, which former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has denied.

BJP's promise about Atal Aahara Kendras

"We will set up an Atal Aahara Kendra in every ward of every municipal corporation...to provide affordable, quality, and healthy food across the state," the party said in its manifesto on Monday. It said the initiative will especially focus on delivery boys, cab, auto drivers, and unorganized workers. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda stated that he was unaware of the Indira Canteens scheme.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah slams scheme targeting Indira Canteens

In response, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah slammed the move, alleging that the BJP is planning to vindictively close 600 Indira Canteens. The party said that the then-Congress administration put up these canteens in roughly 200 locations in Bengaluru alone, at a cost of Rs. 94 crore. The party has often accused the BJP administration of meddling with Indira Canteens and denying funds.

A little about Indira Canteens scheme

The ambitious Indira Canteens, which provide breakfast at Rs. 5 and dinner at Rs. 10, were inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi on August 16, 2017, under the Congress government in Karnataka. Initially, roughly 400 such canteens were put up in all wards, but the number of canteens eventually increased to over 600. Mobile canteens were also established as part of the project.

Atal Aahara Kendras will operate similarly to Indira Canteens: Report

Officials claimed that the concept of Atal Aahara Kendra was the same as the Indira Canteens, where people get breakfast for Rs. 5 and meals twice a day, each costing Rs. 10, PTI reported. Reportedly, the annual recurring cost of Indira Canteens is about Rs. 100 crore. Every day about three lakh people avail the food services at these canteens across Bengaluru.

Several administrative issues and lack of funds hampered Congress's project

According to The Federal, Indira Canteens were in a slump because of issues ranging from non-payment of bills to contractors, payroll arrears, maintenance issues, and a reduction in food quality and quantity. It claimed that Siddaramaiah's pet project became a white elephant, largely because it is not supported by the BJP due to its name, "Indira."