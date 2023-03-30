India

Amid backlash, FSSAI withdraws order to rename 'curd' to 'dahi'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 30, 2023, 07:27 pm 3 min read

FSSAI revises order to rename curd to dahi amid backlash

In a significant move, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday officially withdrew its order to use the Hindi term dahi on curd (yogurt) packets in Tamil Nadu. The FSSAI's move to revise the guidelines comes on the back of a massive backlash against the order. Here's what went down.

Why does this story matter?

This major development comes after Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation, known as Aavin, said it would not use the Hindi term dahi on its products; instead, it will only stick to the Tamil word tayir to denote the product.

Earlier, state chief minister MK Stalin also came down heavily on FSSAI for allegedly attempting to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speakers.

Here is FSSAI's official statement

In a statement, FSSAI said, "As many representations were received recently on omission of the term curd, from the Standards of Fermented Milk Products, it has been decided that FBOs may use the term curd along with any other designation (prevalent regional common name) in brackets on the label." It added that curd can be labeled as Dahi, Mosaru, Zaamut daud, Thayir, or Perugu.

Twitter post by FSSAI

FSSAI's earlier 'dahi' order met with severe criticism

FSSAI's earlier notification was met with resistance from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka milk producers, who also wrote to the body to let them operate under their regional languages. Furthermore, they also stated that curd is a generic term that can be used in different languages and that dahi is one specific product that varies from curd in texture and taste.

Stalin bashed FSSAI's move

CM Stalin also publicly slammed the notification, terming it an attempt at "Hindi imposition." "The unabashed insistences of Hindi Imposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states. Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever," he tweeted.

BJP state president backed Stalin's argument

﻿In fact, Bharatiya Janata Party TN-unit president K Annamalai also opposed the FSSAI's move, tweeting: "The notification released by the FSSAI for the use of the word, Dhahi (sic) in curd sachets produced by the state-run cooperative societies is not in tandem with the policy of our Honourable (sic) PM Narendra Modi to promote regional languages." "We want an immediate rollback on the notification."

The previous order by FSSAI that triggered massive row