Cyclone Mandous: NDRF, navy on alert in TN, Andhra, Puducherry

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 07, 2022, 01:14 pm 3 min read

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry (Union Territory), and Tamil Nadu are currently on high alert, with a cyclone picking up pace in the Bay of Bengal. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression is growing over the southeast Bay of Bengal, approximately 900 kilometers southeast of Chennai. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, navy, and army are on standby as cyclone Mandous brews.

Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies

The cyclonic storm is set to bring substantial rainfall in areas such as the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and numerous parts of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. IMD also predicted thunderstorms and lightning would accompany the rainfall in these parts. The depression is set to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening and hit the coastal areas by tomorrow morning.

IMD provides cyclone update

"Depression lay centred at 11:30 pm on December 6 over southeast Bay of Bengal, about 840 km east-southeast of Karaikal, and about 900 km southeast of Chennai," the IMD wrote on Twitter on Wednesday in an update.

IMD's Twitter post

Depression lay centred at 2330hrs IST of 6th Dec, 2022 over southeast Bay of Bengal about 840km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 900km southeast of Chennai. pic.twitter.com/vRvD6CIGq7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 6, 2022

Cyclonic storm to hit southern coasts on December 8

As per IMD, a heavy downpour is expected in Tamil Nadu on December 8, and red alerts have already been issued in 13 districts. Meanwhile, six teams of NDRF have also been dispatched in the state ahead of December 8. As per news agency ANI, the units have been deployed in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Chennai, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai.

NDRF teams ready for impact

In Karaikal and Puducherry, three NDRF units will also be deployed in view of the heavy showers. Furthermore, healthcare centers and two control rooms would also be functional at the time when the cyclone passes through the coast. With the weather conditions set to rough for the next few days, the weather office has instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Precautions for the cyclonic storm

Disaster management units are also on standby in Andhra and will be deployed if and when the state government asks for them. Relief and rescue squads of the navy and army, along with aircraft and ships, are also currently ready on standby. Meanwhile, the coast guard is also prepared with its vessels in case of emergencies.

What is Cyclone Mandous?

The depression currently brewing over the Bay of Bengal since December 5 is set to move west-northwest, turn into a cyclonic storm, and reach its southwest parts by the morning of December 8. This cyclonic storm is set to be named Cyclone Mandous, named by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), meaning "treasure box" in Arabic.