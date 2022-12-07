India

Parliament winter session begins today; 16 new bills on agenda

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Dec 07, 2022, 10:32 am 2 min read

The winter session of the Parliament is set to have a total of 17 working days

The Parliament winter session begins on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to interact with mediapersons on day one of the session, as per the Lok Sabha secretariat release on Tuesday. Sixteen new bills are expected to be tabled by the government in this session. The proceedings on Wednesday will start with members paying tribute to leaders who passed away this year.

Why does this story matter?

This session was delayed by over a month amid the two-phased Assembly polls in Gujarat.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died due to a prolonged illness in October, would be among the members who will to be remembered and paid tribute to on the first day.

What's expected at the winter session of the Parliament?

At the Winter Session of Parliament, Amit Shah is set to introduce the bill for Multi-state Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. Other bills like The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and the Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will also be introduced. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022 would seek to repeal obsolete and redundant laws.

Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill will be introduced again

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's plan includes Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, which was first presented on December 9, 2019, in the Lok Sabha and was later referred to the Standing Committee on External Affairs. The bill looks to enact domestic anti-maritime piracy legislation per the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to give the necessary legal framework in India.

All-party meeting on Tuesday

The Defence Minister and deputy leader of the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, chaired an all-party meeting on Tuesday on Parliament premises. At this meeting, both the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) raised the problem of rampant unemployment across the country. The grand old party also highlighted the issue of the hurried-up appointment of the EWS and ECI quotas.

BJD's calls for Women Reservation Bill

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) discussed the need to discuss the Women Reservation Bill. Several other parties also supported this notion. Furthermore, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat had also pushed a Code of Conduct for its members on the day of the Winter session. Earlier this year, the Parliament's monsoon session took place between July 18 and August 8.