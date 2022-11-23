India

Satyendar Jain moves court against airing his jail CCTV footage

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 23, 2022, 06:59 pm 3 min read

On Wednesday, another video, sourced from Tihar Jail, showed Satyendar Jain enjoying an elaborate meal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain on Wednesday moved a special court against the airing of his CCTV footage from Tihar Jail. Reportedly, he sought directions from the court to restrict the media from airing or broadcasting any CCTV footage related to him. He made the application as a second video of him allegedly enjoying a sumptuous meal inside the jail went viral.

Why does this story matter?

The videos of Jain, showing him purportedly enjoying unusual privileges inside the jail, have surfaced just days ahead of the Gujarat Assembly and Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls scheduled for the first quarter of December.

Earlier, after Jain's video showing him receiving a massage inside the jail went viral, the AAP claimed it was part of the physiotherapy recommended to him by a doctor.

Court seeks report from Tihar Jail authorities

Jain's application seeking directions for the media is likely to be heard on Thursday by special judge Vikas Dhull. Meanwhile. the court sought a report from jail authorities regarding the diet of the Delhi minister as he complained about food and medical facilities not being provided to him. It also granted them time until Monday to submit a detailed report on Jain's medical reports.

Two videos showing Jain enjoying unusual facilities

On Saturday, a video purportedly showing Jain receiving a massage from an alleged rape-accused inmate went viral. Following this, the BJP filed a police complaint against Jain and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Jain, accusing them of violating the jail manual and forcing jail officials to provide VIP facilities, respectively. On Wednesday, another video, also sourced from jail, showed Jain getting an elaborate meal.

Everything going on as per jail manual: AAP's Manish Sisodia

Jail Manual के हिसाब से आरोपी को जो Treatment दी जा रही है, उसे मनोहर कहानियां बना कर पेश कर रही है BJP



दिल्ली की जनता 'कूड़ा-कूड़ा' चिल्ला रही है।

BJP 'Video-Video' चला रही है।



BJP कहती है कि हम 'कूड़े' पर बात नहीं करेंगे।



- Dy CM @msisodia #MCDMeinBhiKejriwal pic.twitter.com/9wFN5NRacn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 23, 2022

Video showing Jain having elaborate meal has September, October recordings

The viral video of Jain enjoying elaborate meals inside the Tihar Jail has clips recorded by a CCTV camera on September 13 and October 1 and 3. According to the stamp on the footage, it was recorded in "W-5 Cell-1 A Block." In the short video, Jain can be seen having different varieties of food spread over a bed in front of him.

BJP corners AAP over the video

After the video surfaced, the BJP criticized Delhi's ruling AAP and Jain as the latter earlier complained he lost 28kg weight due to "improper meals" inside the jail. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted the video of Jain's meals and alleged "the jailed minister" was "getting food of his choice." "Jain has...gained 8kg while in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims," he wrote.

Video showing Jain enjoying meals in jail

Another Arvind Kejriwal lie nailed.



Latest CCTV footage shows AAP’s jailed minister Satyendra Jain getting food of his choice, multi course meal, including fruits and dry fruits…



Jain has infact gained 8kg while in jail, contrary to his lawyer’s claims of him having lost 28kg! pic.twitter.com/tSjW67XfUe — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 23, 2022

Jain faces jail in a 5-year-old case

A minister in the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi, Jain was arrested on May 30, 2022, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case has its roots in August 2017, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against him and others over disproportionate assets. Based on the CBI's FIR, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe.