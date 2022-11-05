Politics

BJP offered to release minister if we quit Gujarat: Kejriwal

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 05, 2022, 04:30 pm 3 min read

Aam Aadmi Party has chosen the chief minister candidate for Gujarat polls through crowdsourcing

Delhi Chief Minister and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made a big revelation regarding the Gujarat assembly elections. He claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised to release jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain if the AAP withdrew from the race of the Gujarat election—likely happening in December this year.

Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December this year. Kejriwal has been leading the party election campaign in the state.

As per analysts, the states could see a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP.

Apart from the two arch-rivals parties, AAP is trying hard to cement performance in the state.

Kejriwal's statement came at a time when his party was confident of victory in Gujarat. He claimed that the state needed a change and that AAP was that change. This is not the first time he made such allegations. Earlier, in reference to the Delhi liquor scam, he had accused the BJP of persuading and luring Deputy CM Sisodia to join the saffron party.

Jain was accused of allegedly purchasing or floating several shell companies in Delhi and also laundered black money worth Rs. 16.39 crore via 54 shell companies of three Kolkata-based hawala operators. Akinchan Developers Private Limited, Indo Metal Impex Private Limited, Paryas Infosolutions Private Limited, Manglayatan Projects Private Limited, and JJ Ideal Estate Private Limited are among some companies in which Jain allegedly owned shares.

Last month, AAP launched a crowdsourcing initiative to select the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat elections. The party issued a dedicated phone number and email asking people to vote for the candidate of their choice. Finally, on Friday, the party declared the 40-year-old Isudan Gadhvi as the candidate claiming he received 73% votes in a poll.

Gadhvi also spoke about possible poaching by other parties, according to India Today. "I am Gadhvi, you cut my head I will not leave the party. I am not Shinde (Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde) who for CM post, will do that (exit party)," said Gadhvi while shunning any possibility of slashing his ties with the AAP.

The AAP released the tenth list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on Saturday, bringing the total number of candidates in the race 139. Following the announcement of the new candidates, the party's Gujarat unit posted on Twitter expressed confidence that the AAP would have enough MLAs to form the government in the state.