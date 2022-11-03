Politics

Congress party of raja-ranis: Amit Shah ahead of Himachal polls

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 03, 2022, 10:26 am 3 min read

Addressing a rally in Nadaun on Tuesday for the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah took a dig at the Congress calling it a party of rajas and ranis (kings and queens), referring to nepotism within the party. He said that while many were aspiring to be the chief minister, no one will actually get a chance.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the state Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are inching close, political parties are trying hard to woo voters while smearing rivals.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12 and the results will be counted on December 8.

The BJP is incumbent in the state and Centre and is looking at extending the "double-engine" government's run but is mired in internal rebellion.

Statement Congress did no development in 60 years: Shah

Campaigning for BJP candidate Vijay Agnihotri in Nadaun, Shah said Congress has nothing to boast of in the name of development. That's why the grand old party has nominated chief ministerial candidates in eight to 10 seats. He said only sons and daughters of influential leaders become CM from Congress, and thus "your chance will never come", referring to the Congress candidate from Nadaun.

Reality check BJP reportedly has most dynast politicians

Himachal BJP leaders include Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, who is the son of two-time CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and son-in-law of seven-time MLA, Gulab Singh. BJP's Mandi MLA, Anil Sharma is the son of former Congress Union minister Sukhram. His son Abhay Sharma switched to Congress. BJP's Dharampur candidate Rajat Thakur is the son of seven-time MLA Mahendra Thakur.

Twitter Post Opposition hit back at BJP accusing it of nepotism

Nepotism in BJP

Dynasty politics within BJP is greater than any other political party in India.

Same way how 'history re-writing' is done.

"Dilemma is no stranger to political nepotism" is one of the best articles I have read this year

It punctures the much-hyped Sangh propaganda pic.twitter.com/q4VuewB00p — vishal sharma (@Sharmav40) November 2, 2022

Information PM Modi to hold rallies from November 5 to 9

BJP President JP Nadda will release the party's manifesto for Himachal on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Himachal from Saturday to next Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Congress said that the BJP was drubbed in the state bye-election last year and will now be rooted out. Congress spokespersons said Shah's comment on former CM Virbhadra Singh hurt people's sentiments.

Twitter Post UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a rally in Solan district

Himachal Pradesh | I have come here to say that I have driven away Mafias from UP. We saw that the Congress govt kept a UP mafia in Punjab, we fought in SC brought him to UP. We wanted him to rot in the jails of UP as well: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Solan

Rebellion BJP expelled 6 rebel leaders since Monday

Nadda's home district Bilaspur witnessed rebellion, following which the BJP expelled six leaders. The rebels are contesting against the party's official candidates after being denied tickets. Those expelled include state vice-president and former Rajya Sabha MP Kripal Parmar, former Kinnaur MLA Tejwant Negi, former Nalagarh MLA KL Thakur, former Indora legislator Manohar Dhiman, incumbent Aani MLA Kishori Lal, and Kullu leader Ram Singh.