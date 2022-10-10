West Bengal: Section 144 imposed in Ekbalpur following communal violence
After clashes between two communities on Sunday night, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was on Monday imposed in West Bengal's Ekbalpur until Wednesday to restore law and order. The violence was reported from Kolkata's Khidderpore-Mominpur area, which left several people injured. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded blows, accusing each other of fueling communal hatred.
- According to the police, two groups engaged in a fight allegedly over the display of communal flags on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.
- Violence erupted on Sunday night, leading to incidents of vandalism, vehicles set ablaze, and stone pelting.
- Following the scrimmage, many protested outside the Ekbalpur Police station, blaming cops for inaction.
- Meanwhile, the BJP alleged the TMC was allowing Muslims to torture Hindus.
BJP leader and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari dashed a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor La Ganesan, demanding the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) be deployed in Kolkata. Police personnel, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), were deployed in the violence-hit areas on Sunday night. The area around the Ekbalpur Police Station was also cordoned off.
West Bengal | As per reports, following tensions between two communities in Mominpur, a group of people surrounded Ekbalpore police station, Kolkata in protest against the violence, yesterday.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022
Ekbalpur Police Station seems to be captured by hooligans.— Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) October 9, 2022
Mamata Police have abandoned the Station for the time being, out of fear. @chief_west if @CPKolkata is not up to the task, please seek CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) deployment.@HMOIndia kindly intervene 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3RbaCVDoLz
Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that shops and vehicles of Hindus were vandalized in Mominpur. He also claimed that the violence was perpetrated "under the patronage" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also blamed the police for failing to protect Hindus. As he tried to visit the violence-hit area, the police stopped him at Chingrighata and later detained him on Monday.
In Mayurbhanj, Kolkata Port, Hindus are fleeing, their houses are being attacked. Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM @MamataOfficial is watching Hindus suffer. pic.twitter.com/Inz3SAz6OD— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) October 9, 2022
Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy on Monday said police have arrested the miscreants. He also questioned Majumdar's motive behind visiting the affected area, claiming there was nothing he could do apart from giving hate speeches. He called on the BJP to "stop politicizing every incident."