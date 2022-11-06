India

Toppling MVA government in Maharashtra was a revenge: Fadnavis

Toppling MVA government in Maharashtra was a revenge: Fadnavis

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 06, 2022, 12:27 pm 3 min read

The BJP has also decided to contest the next Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Shinde, revealed Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Davendra Fadnavis said that the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was "revenge" for a "betrayal" by Shiv Sena. Challenging Sena and hoping major win, he while speaking at the India Today conclave, said the upcoming elections will be fought together with Eknath Shinde's newly formed Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

Context Why does this story matter?

The political crisis deepened in Maharashtra in June this year, leading to the break up of the MVA government led by Shiv Sena's Udhav Thackeray as Shinde along with at least forty Legislative Assembly members rebelled to form the government with former ally BJP.

The development ended the 31-month-long coalition government of Congress, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Alliance 'Will fight upcoming elections under Shinde's leadership'

Fadnavis said that BJP will contest all upcoming elections in the state under the leadership of Shinde who is current;y heading the BJP-Balasahebanchi ShivSena government. The BJP has also decided to contest the next Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Shinde, revealed Fadnavis. He said that in the 2024 Assembly election Shinde will be chief minister and him as his deputy.

Statement Revenge for the betrayal: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the toppling of the MVA government was "revenge for what Shiv Sena did with BJP." He said they betrayed BJP in 2019 by ending a five-year alliance with the party. Fadnavis as chief minister led the coalition government of BJP and Sena in the state from 2014 to 2019. He claimed that Thackeray betrayed BJP to become chief minister in MVA.

Sena-BJP government 'Never promised CM post to Thackeray'

Sena had earlier claimed that BJP had promised them a Chief Minister (CM) post for half of the term in the last coalition government that was not fulfilled., the claim Fadnavis contested. He said that there was no such commitment rather "we had offered the Palghar Lok Sabha seat and more ministries in the state to the Sena and finalized the alliance," Fadnavis claimed.

Consultation 'Shinde as CM was my proposal'

Shinde's elevation as Maharashtra CM shocked many however former CM Fadnavis says "it was my proposal." "I never wanted to be part of the government but [BJP] center leadership insisted given my administrative experience." To a question about his political stature after being made deputy CM, he said, "it has increased as Shinde never made me feel like deputy and consults for every decision."

Economy India's development incomplete without Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Fadnavis during the conclave further said that their government is committed to the development of India's major business hub Maharashtra. He said the development of India is incomplete without the development of Maharashtra. "The target to achieve a five trillion economy in the country is possible only when Maharashtra adds one trillion to it," he said.